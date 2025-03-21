Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn Sells 1,584 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $87,151.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 981,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,996,187.84. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMBA. Bank of America raised shares of Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,696,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,596,000 after purchasing an additional 81,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,536,000 after buying an additional 47,856 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,452,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,628,000 after buying an additional 98,841 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,394,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,414,000 after buying an additional 144,268 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,353,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,332,000 after buying an additional 61,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.