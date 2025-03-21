Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $582,000 Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 132.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,128,000 after buying an additional 70,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,766,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,905,000 after buying an additional 89,765 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 437,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,016,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $285.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $266.75 and a one year high of $427.76.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

