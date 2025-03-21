Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys New Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $63.02 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KTB. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

