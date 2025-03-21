Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires New Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL opened at $225.24 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $155.96 and a 12-month high of $289.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.52.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $332.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.62.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

