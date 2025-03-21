OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,628 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEHC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $81.81 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

