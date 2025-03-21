Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Swedbank AB increased its position in MetLife by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,970,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,499,000 after purchasing an additional 99,328 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 299,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,960,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $82.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.57. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.30 and a 52-week high of $89.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MetLife

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.