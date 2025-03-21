Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 91.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 8,261.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $219,766.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,211 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,831.35. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 50,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $1,717,179.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,156,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,304,428.14. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,812 shares of company stock worth $6,798,857. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.6 %

PINS opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

