Xponance Inc. Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $46,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $128.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.49 and a 52-week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

