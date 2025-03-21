Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $732,000 Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UGI. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Sharp acquired 4,806 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,039.80. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 59.06%.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.