Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 900.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.0 %

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,854.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,836.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1,983.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,105.65 and a 1-year high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,184 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

