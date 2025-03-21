Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 822 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $197.30 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.34.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PKG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

