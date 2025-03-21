Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $779,000 Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.58.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $449.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $492.07 and a 200-day moving average of $506.55. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $425.73 and a one year high of $624.80. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $22,794,835. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

