Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,814.31. This trade represents a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About McCormick & Company, Incorporated
McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than McCormick & Company, Incorporated
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.