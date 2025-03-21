Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes $1.03 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in DexCom by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $75.11 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Robert W. Baird raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.82.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $914,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,268.76. This trade represents a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at $27,727,505.67. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

