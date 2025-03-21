Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 153,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF makes up 3.0% of Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 135,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 93,971 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,434,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.63. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $26.48.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.