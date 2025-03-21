Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 153,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF makes up 3.0% of Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 135,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 93,971 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,434,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.63. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $26.48.
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
