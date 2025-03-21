Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 297 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 196,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,257,000 after buying an additional 51,713 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.23 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.67 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.58 and a 200 day moving average of $108.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

