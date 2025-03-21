Kiker Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,783 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Comfort Systems USA comprises approximately 1.0% of Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,093,000 after buying an additional 47,929 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $217,771,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 363,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,735,000 after acquiring an additional 43,691 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $357.31 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.93 and a 1 year high of $553.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.55.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIX. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

