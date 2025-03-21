Kiker Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 372,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,000. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust makes up approximately 7.6% of Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,485,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 870,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after buying an additional 64,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $14,412,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $11,629,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 446,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

OUNZ stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.20.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

