Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Invests $1.15 Million in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,245 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in PTC by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in PTC by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,235,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC opened at $159.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.80 and a 52-week high of $203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.82 and its 200-day moving average is $181.31.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,650.12. This trade represents a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

