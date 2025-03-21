Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,887 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.48.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $246.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $230.80 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.76 and its 200 day moving average is $273.11.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,927.98. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $713,371.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,984,589.98. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

