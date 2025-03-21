Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Buys Shares of 1,828 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,828 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $769.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $853.32.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $596.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,632.60, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $881.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $717.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $653.29.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.60, for a total transaction of $412,755.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,800. The trade was a 33.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at $425,048,310. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,866,151 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.