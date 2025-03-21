8,437 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Purchased by Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 798.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,944,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,322,000 after acquiring an additional 88,692 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 851.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,488,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 956.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

