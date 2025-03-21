CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Position Reduced by Bruce & Co. Inc.

Bruce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. CMS Energy comprises approximately 6.1% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $19,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 10.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,610,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,503,000 after acquiring an additional 719,093 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 26,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 170,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $73.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.07. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $75.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CMS. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,093.60. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $467,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,815.68. The trade was a 23.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

