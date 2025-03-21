Truepoint Inc. Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,013,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,007,000 after purchasing an additional 192,439 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWN stock opened at $154.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.71 and a 12-month high of $183.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.67.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.