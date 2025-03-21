iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $20,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $321.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.48. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $282.38 and a 1 year high of $350.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

