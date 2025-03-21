Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Stifel Canada

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AYA. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.25 to C$20.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.50 price target on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.97.

TSE:AYA opened at C$13.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.82. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$10.12 and a one year high of C$19.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.66 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Director Benoit La Salle sold 64,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.27, for a total transaction of C$724,145.52. Also, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 38,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.29, for a total value of C$435,761.85. Insiders have sold a total of 152,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,507 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

