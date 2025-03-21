Stifel Canada Estimates Montage Gold FY2029 Earnings

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for shares of Montage Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.60 price target on Montage Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.22.

Montage Gold Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of CVE:MAU opened at C$2.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Montage Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.11 and a 12-month high of C$3.00.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

