Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Upgraded at Clarkson Capital

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Clarkson Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GSL stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $182.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 112,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 6,856.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

