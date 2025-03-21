Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 219.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

