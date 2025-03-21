Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million.

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPX opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $246.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.56. Amprius Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.21.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In other news, CEO Kang Sun sold 34,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $107,524.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,282,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,603.73. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $28,376.58. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 421,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,260.57. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,088 shares of company stock valued at $235,025. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amprius Technologies stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:AMPX Free Report ) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Amprius Technologies were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.