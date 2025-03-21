Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $399.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

