Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.220–0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.0 million-$290.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $289.6 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.480-0.860 EPS.

Lands’ End Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of LE stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.25 million, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $441.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.69 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LE

About Lands’ End

(Get Free Report)

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.