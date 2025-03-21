Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10, Zacks reports. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 million.

Lument Finance Trust Price Performance

Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market cap of $146.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.05. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

Lument Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

