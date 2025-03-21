Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading 4.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.76. 573,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 15,799,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Argus raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In related news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $220,954.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,802.25. This represents a 14.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Boone sold 17,259 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $148,945.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,251.83. The trade was a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 691,597 shares of company stock worth $5,671,783. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 205,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

