Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $150.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $122.73 and a one year high of $169.62.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

