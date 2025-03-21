Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Sysco by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sysco by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Clark & Stuart Inc acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,613,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Sysco by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 135,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 58,430 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $71.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.41. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.33.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

