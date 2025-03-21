Natixis Advisors LLC Has $10.01 Million Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $47,190.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,981,153.92. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $370,485.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,550,012.58. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,553 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 536.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.06 and a 200-day moving average of $186.82. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $219.59.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

