John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMMGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 569,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 188,196 shares.The stock last traded at $57.47 and had previously closed at $57.82.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,087,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 13,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

