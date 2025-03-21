iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 220,307 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 111,359 shares.The stock last traded at $103.72 and had previously closed at $104.80.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 6,323.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 396,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,263,000 after acquiring an additional 390,024 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 6,218.7% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 233,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,080,000 after purchasing an additional 229,904 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,001,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,880,000 after purchasing an additional 187,597 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,439,000 after purchasing an additional 132,735 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

