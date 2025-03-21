Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 460,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 181,680 shares.The stock last traded at $23.68 and had previously closed at $23.82.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $321,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 99,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $716,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 395,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 44,414 shares during the period. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,080,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

