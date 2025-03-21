Dianne C. Whitfield Sells 2,137 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 2,137 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $107,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,849.05. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ TARS opened at $49.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average is $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.42. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2,088.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 420,057 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $7,565,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,500,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,432,000 after acquiring an additional 321,552 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $4,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TARS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

