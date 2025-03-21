SEEEN (LON:SEEN) Trading Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Free Report) dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Approximately 122,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 310,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

SEEEN Stock Down 10.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.59.

About SEEEN

SEEEN delivers the first AI-powered Video Experience Platform. Our technology gives you precise control over your video content, increases video inventory, and delivers more immediate, relevant and personal audience experiences that are designed for action at the point of inspiration. Our products include CreatorSuite, JetStream and Dialog-To-Clip (https://seeen.com/premiere-plug-in).

