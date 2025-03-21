Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (CVE:GUN) Director Buys C$14,250.00 in Stock

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (CVE:GUN – Get Free Report) Director P. Randy Reifel bought 28,500 shares of Gunpoint Exploration stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,250.00.

P. Randy Reifel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gunpoint Exploration alerts:

On Friday, March 14th, P. Randy Reifel acquired 5,000 shares of Gunpoint Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,750.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, P. Randy Reifel acquired 3,000 shares of Gunpoint Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,740.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, P. Randy Reifel acquired 6,000 shares of Gunpoint Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,480.00.

Gunpoint Exploration Price Performance

CVE GUN opened at C$0.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 24.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62. Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$0.80. The company has a market cap of C$27.48 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.80.

About Gunpoint Exploration

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal properties in the United States, Mexico, and Guatemala. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% interest in the Talapoosa gold-silver project comprising 535 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 14,870 acres located in Lyon County, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gunpoint Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gunpoint Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.