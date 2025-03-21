Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN) Raises Dividend to GBX 95.80 Per Share

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 95.80 ($1.24) per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 386.5% increase from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $19.69. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Caledonia Investments Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of LON CLDN opened at GBX 3,782.71 ($49.05) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.77. Caledonia Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 3,204.94 ($41.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,935 ($51.02). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,781.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,546.20.
Insider Activity at Caledonia Investments
In other Caledonia Investments news, insider Mathew Masters sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,880 ($50.31), for a total value of £20,020.80 ($25,960.58). Also, insider William Wyatt bought 135 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,800 ($49.27) per share, for a total transaction of £5,130 ($6,651.97). 40.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Caledonia Investments Company Profile
Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders.
Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years.
We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds.
