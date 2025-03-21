Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This is a 4.2% increase from Brickworks’s previous interim dividend of $0.24.

Brickworks Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.89. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63, a PEG ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Brickworks Company Profile

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and North America. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The company's building products comprise clay bricks and pavers, cement, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, concrete and terracotta roof tiles, timber battens, and façades systems.

