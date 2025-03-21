Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This is a 4.2% increase from Brickworks’s previous interim dividend of $0.24.
Brickworks Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.89. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63, a PEG ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.74.
Brickworks Company Profile
