Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0054 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 43.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 0.2% increase from Findev’s previous dividend of $0.0053658.

Findev Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNSGF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. Findev has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.37.

About Findev

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

