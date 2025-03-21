Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0054 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 43.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 0.2% increase from Findev’s previous dividend of $0.0053658.
Findev Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TNSGF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. Findev has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.37.
About Findev
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Findev
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Berkshire Hathaway Bets on Constellation Brands—Should You?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 5 Software Stocks—Should You Buy?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 ETFs Every Investor Needs to Hedge S&P 500 Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Findev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.