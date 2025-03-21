One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $15,759,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,402 shares in the company, valued at $21,681,924.66. This represents a 42.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $7,248,385.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,242 shares of company stock worth $31,530,305 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE IRM opened at $88.36 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.53 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.40. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 514.75%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

