TD Private Client Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $69,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock opened at $177.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.98. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $159.39 and a one year high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

