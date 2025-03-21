TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $9.47 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,006.10. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

