Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Sells 478 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.7% of Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 34,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $309.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $271.54 and a one year high of $337.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

